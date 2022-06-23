Advertisement

21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County

Grand Ledge Highway was closed for about six hours while officials investigated the incident.
A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday.
By WILX News 10 and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday.

Around 7:40 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a crash on Grand Ledge Highway east of M-50.

According to the department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound and collided head-on with a semi-truck that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Bradly Christopher Hugmeyer, 21, of Saranac, was pronounced at the scene. The semi-truck driver, a man from New Jersey, was uninjured. Grand Ledge Highway was closed for about six hours while officials investigated the incident.

The crash is still under investigation by the Eaton County Detective Bureau and Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

