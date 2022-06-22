Williamston’s Red Cedar taking steps to keep guests safe from summer heat

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - We’re in the middle of a poorly timed heat wave, right as festivals are getting going on weekends in Mid-Michigan. That means organizers are having to take extra steps to make sure everyone is safe at the Red Cedar Jubilee in downtown Williamston.

It’s is a huge event for the town every year, and because of the heat they’re taking extra precautions -- like adding a dunk tank -- to make sure everyone stays safe in the sun.

“If you live in Williamston everyone knows about the jubilee,” one resident told News 10.

Food, kid parades and a demolition derby. Williamston is adding extra precautions at this year’s Red Cedar Jubilee to protect people from the heat. Madison Ganser volunteers at the jubilee.

“We try to the best to our ability to keep people cool,” Ganser said. “It is hot out and this is our first day opening the food tent, so we haven’t seen exactly it’s going to affect people yet, but we do expect heat to have an effect on a lot of people.”

Ganser said the precautions include fans around the sitting areas, more tents for extra shade and plenty of water and cold drinks. They have even set up a dunk tank.

News 10 spoke to one man, Tommy Pratt, who said the heat isn’t stopping him from coming out.

“We don’t mind the heat,” Pratt said. “January and February make you appreciate the heat so we are okay with it.”

Pratt has attended the jubilee for more than 30 years. He said it’s important to for organizers to take the extra steps to make sure events like this keep going in the community.

Pratt said, “The jubilee is a staple in the community of Williamston. It’s what we look forward to all year. They change it up from year to year so its always a new fun adventure. We are sad when it’s over.”

