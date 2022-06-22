Volunteers spend hours in summer heat cleaning up South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of South Lansing just got a beauty make-over. Volunteers came together Wednesday to clean up near I-96 and Cedar Street, collecting 20 jumbo sized bags full of trash.

The event is called “Team up 2 Clean Up” and its goal is to make Lansing cleaner and greener. The South Lansing Business Association (SLBA) hosted the clean up event on Wednesday, June 22.

Participants beautified one-half square mile of Southeast Lansing between I-96, Cedar, Jolly and Pennsylvania.

“It’s four major areas that we find are often trash filled where individuals don’t necessarily know that throwing trash out is a crime and it just tends to pile up,” said Heather Kim, President of SLBA.

The SLBA encouraged anybody interested in making a difference in Lansing to show up -- and they did. Nearly 30 volunteers braved the heat during peak sun hours, 1-4 p.m.

When volunteers got there, they realized they had a lot of work to do. There was trash and debris as far as the eye can see, lining the streets.

It’s a sight volunteer Kendra Church can’t stand on her drive to work. “It gives me a sense that people really aren’t taking care of our space. It makes me sad that people can’t do their part.”

Dressed in yellow construction vests and gloves the group split up in teams to tackle different parts of the area. Within just 30 minutes out there, volunteers came back with bags full of trash.

Church stuck to the curbside, picking up hundreds of cigarettes. It’s a tedious job but somebody has to do it.

“I want Lansing to be a place that people can be proud of and I think that we are proud of our community and this is just one way we can show that. We find Lansing beautiful and obviously some of this stuff isn’t beautiful.” Said Church. “So we’re just hoping to do our part to help bring people to Lansing and show people how beautiful it really is.”

SLBA is always looking for more volunteers for Team Up 2 Clean Up. They’ll meet again to clean the same area this fall.

SLBA serves as a civic organization for the betterment of the south Lansing area and those doing business in and around south Lansing.

