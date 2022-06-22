Starlight Dinner Theatre brings West Side Story to the streets of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with Downtown Lansing Incorporated, and with the support of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, administered by ARTS COUNCIL OF GREATER LANSING INC. Starlight Theatre brings the ground-breaking musical ‘West Side Story’ to the streets of downtown Lansing on June 24-26.

Set in New York City, ‘West Side Story’ follows the Jets — a mostly American street gang led by Riff (Dale Wayne Williams) — in their racist-fueled hatred against the Sharks — a Puerto Rican gang led by Bernardo (J.J. Sanchez). They plan to fight in a bid to take control of the neighborhood, but their feud is complicated when Tony (Alexander Cousins), a former member of the Jets and Maria (Kayal Muthuraman) Bernardo’s sister, meet and fall in love. But while the two young people are discovering romance, tension builds between their friends and family that leads toward tragedy. The hatred escalates to a point where neither can coexist without violence. Under that deep contempt, a climactic rumble is unavoidable.

West Side Story opened on Broadway in 1957 (with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim) and ran for 732 performances. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A 1961 film version won 10 Academy Awards, including

Best Picture. It was recently revived into a more modernized 2021 Steven Spielberg directed movie.

This production is produced by Susan DeRosa and directed by Linda Granger, who has assembled a cast of veterans and newcomers to the Lansing stage (*cast listed below). Other lead cast members include: Tianna Leon (Anita), Hannah Roman (Anybodys), Jose Onofre (Chino), David Sincox (Doc), Bobby McCleery (Krupke), Rick Wendorf (Lt. Schrank), Bob Murrell (Gladhand) and Rachel Mender (Somewhere Soloist). Jeff English is the music director and Lori Arendsen is the choreographer.

*Jets: Sage Chick, Edward Heldt, Miles Nowlin, Thomas Rivet, Seth Enos, Elizabeth Rodeck, Seth Chester, Katrina Granger, Helen Fortin, Kali Langschwager

*Sharks: Nicole Buchmann, Maribeth Robinson, Carlos Lenz, Sophia Lucero, Rachel Lucero, Emilio Pido, Katherine Dike, Marina Threadgould, Cuauhtemoc Vargas, Tim Edinger.

Starlight is hoping theatergoers will patronize restaurants near the performance area who have offered to stay open until show time at 8:30. Check Starlight’s website for additional information on restaurants that will be open.

Dates: June 24-26, 2022 Monday, June 27th is a Rain Date

Times: 8:30 pm for all 3 performances

Location: Wolverine Parking Lot, 316 S. Grand Ave, Lansing

Ticket Prices: $22

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For additional information visit the website at www.starlightdinnertheatre.com. For reservations call (517) 599-2779

