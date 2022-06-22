Sparrow Clinton Hospital names new interim president

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Clinton Hospital has filled the shoes of recently retired president Beth Daugherty with a new interim president.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced longtime healthcare worker Kris Tennant has been named the interim president.

Tennant has 16 years of experience with Sparrow and over 30 years as a healthcare leader, having previously served as vice president of Patient Experience for Sparrow Health System. During her time as director of Rehabilitation Services and later as director of Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, she led her team to the nationwide title of Top Performer in Overall Quality of Care for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals for four consecutive years.

She earned her Master of Physical Therapy from Andrews University in Dayton, Ohio as well as a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan and an Associate of Arts in Social Work from Southwestern Michigan College.

Tennant says she is inspired by her own experiences to bring “an empathic and holistic approach” to healthcare and leadership.

“I enjoy cultivating strong relationships and seeking community involvement and collaboration,” Tennant said. “I am looking forward to working with the communities Sparrow Clinton has the privilege to serve.”

Next: Mid-Michigan couple returns after helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.