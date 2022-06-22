Advertisement

Sparrow Clinton Hospital names new interim president

Tennant has 16 years of experience with Sparrow and over 30 years as a healthcare leader.
Sparrow Clinton Hospital caregivers have welcomed longtime healthcare leader Kris Tennant as...
Sparrow Clinton Hospital caregivers have welcomed longtime healthcare leader Kris Tennant as the hospital’s new interim president. Tennant stepped into the role upon the recent retirement of former SCH President Beth Daugherty.(Sparrow Clinton Hospital)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Clinton Hospital has filled the shoes of recently retired president Beth Daugherty with a new interim president.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced longtime healthcare worker Kris Tennant has been named the interim president.

Tennant has 16 years of experience with Sparrow and over 30 years as a healthcare leader, having previously served as vice president of Patient Experience for Sparrow Health System. During her time as director of Rehabilitation Services and later as director of Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, she led her team to the nationwide title of Top Performer in Overall Quality of Care for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals for four consecutive years.

She earned her Master of Physical Therapy from Andrews University in Dayton, Ohio as well as a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan and an Associate of Arts in Social Work from Southwestern Michigan College.

Tennant says she is inspired by her own experiences to bring “an empathic and holistic approach” to healthcare and leadership.

“I enjoy cultivating strong relationships and seeking community involvement and collaboration,” Tennant said. “I am looking forward to working with the communities Sparrow Clinton has the privilege to serve.”

Next: Mid-Michigan couple returns after helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop
Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested
A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lansing on Hazel Steet.
Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours

Latest News

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announces dates for annual dog vaccination, licensing...
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announces dates for annual dog vaccination, licensing clinics
Potato Day will have plenty of fun and educational events plus, free fresh-cut Michigan-made...
Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Get the facts and celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Deadly earthquake, possible suspension of gas tax, and Krispy Kreme Ice Cream?
Now Desk Morning - June 22, 2022