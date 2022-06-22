Police believe alcohol to be a factor in fatal Jackson County collision

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An early morning collision Sunday killed one person and injured a teenager in Jackson County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Behling and Mann roads. Police said the vehicle had left Behling Road and struck a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Concord, was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The passenger, a 27-year-old from Concord, died from injuries from the crash.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.