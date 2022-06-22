Advertisement

Police believe alcohol to be a factor in fatal Jackson County collision

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An early morning collision Sunday killed one person and injured a teenager in Jackson County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Behling and Mann roads. Police said the vehicle had left Behling Road and struck a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Concord, was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The passenger, a 27-year-old from Concord, died from injuries from the crash.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

