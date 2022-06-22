PHOTOS: Jackson District Library restores statue of former president Abraham Lincoln

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A statue of President Abraham Lincoln that dates back more than a century has been restored and placed in its new home in the Carnegie Library in downtown Jackson.

Jackson District Library officials worked with B&C Woodworks based out of Rives Junction to restore the 39-inch-tall bronze casting on a wood base. The statue’s roots can be traced back to Chicago, New York, and Jackson at the turn of the 20th century.

“We always loved this work of art at the library, and after a recent report on its provenance was completed, we thought restoring this piece and moving it to a more prominent location was appropriate,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said.

The statue is modeled after Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ 12-foot monument “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” which was dedicated in 1887 and stands in Lincoln Park Chicago.

According to a 1915 Jackson Citizen Patriot article, Jackson’s version of the statue was funded with $1,400 raised in 1904 during the 50th anniversary event celebrating the founding of the Republican Party.

The restoration opportunity was too good for B&C Woodworks owner Brian Cox to pass up.

“It was a privilege to work with the library on the restoration of a piece of history,” Cox said. “Due to the condition of the pedestal, we had to partially remove the finish and stain-match to the original color before re-applying the original shellac finish to restore the pedestal back to what it would have looked like a century ago.”

To celebrate the restoration of the statue, Carnegie Library staff have tapped Lincoln reenactor Kevin Wood to recite Lincoln’s famous “New Birth of Freedom” speech and provide information on the “Under the Oaks” anti-slavery convention which was held in Jackson in 1854. That event will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library located at 244 W Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

