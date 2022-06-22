One dead in crash on US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a crash on US-127 north on Wednesday morning, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 10.

The incident happened around 9 a.m., shutting down a large stretch of northbound US-127 near Exit 73. The Sheriff’s Office did not release details about who was injured or what may have caused the crash, aside from confirming that there has been a fatality.

They say more information is likely to be released this afternoon.

US-127 was reopened at 12 p.m.

NB US-127 at Holt Rd Exit 70

All Lanes Open

Ingham County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) June 22, 2022

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.