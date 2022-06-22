NBA Draft Set For Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two round NBA draft is set for Thursday night with 58 players due to be chosen. The Orlando Magic have the first pick and the Detroit Pistons will choose fifth. The Pistons also get the 46th overall pick in the second round. Michigan State freshman Max Christie is projected to be chosen by some analysts midway through the second round.

