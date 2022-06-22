Advertisement

NBA Draft Set For Thursday

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two round NBA draft is set for Thursday night with 58 players due to be chosen. The Orlando Magic have the first pick and the Detroit Pistons will choose fifth. The Pistons also get the 46th overall pick in the second round. Michigan State freshman Max Christie is projected to be chosen by some analysts midway through the second round.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop
Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested

Latest News

FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Former NFL Star Siragusa Dies
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Cardinals Hope to Have Goldschmidt Back Soon
Basketball
Moneyball League About to Start
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Lose Wednesday Game to Beloit