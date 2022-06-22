In My View: What a year for Williamston Community Schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a high school year it was for Williamston -- two state titles and it is tough enough for schools to win one.

What class reunions the 2022 Williamston class will have down the road remembering the days of the boys basketball title in March and the first ever girls soccer state title this past Saturday.

Williamston’s athletes are good in many sports and they’ll remember this sports year fondly despite the continuing issues of COVID in my opinion.

