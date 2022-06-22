Moneyball League About to Start

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After two years away because of Covid issues, Lansing’s 17th annual Moneyball Pro Am Basketball League begins a new season Thursday. All games will be played at Holt High School. Tripleheaders beginning at 5pm, no admission charged, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Playoffs will be held the first week in August. All ten Michigan State University men’s scholarship players are dispersed among the six teams in the league.

