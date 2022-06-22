Mid-Michigan employers get help from Disney

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How do you create a happy work environment that will lead to happy employees sticking around longer? How about bringing people in from the happiest place on Earth to explain!

Disney Institute shared their professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement, to Jackson on June 22, 2022. The one-day event, held at Northwest High School, helped participants build a culture that will attract, develop, engage, and reward high-performing employees.

“What it does is help us to understand what we can do to continually develop our culture as a school district in which people want to come to and want to stay as employees,” said Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent of Northwest Schools.

Geoff Bontrager said he brought his team to the event to learn how to be better.

“What keeps them engaged? Why would they want to be here for 20, 25, 30 years? And we wanna make sure we work every angle that we can in order to create a very great space,” said Bontrager.

And that’s the goal of the Disney Institute -- sharing their insight and best practices to help participants increase their own customer experience.

Tim Booth, Director of Events at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, says finding the right talent and engaging employees is crucial to running a successful business.

“We’re talking about how to properly communicate with them to motivate them. We’re talking about focusing all of your staff on one consistent mission so that you’re all on the same page,” said Booth.

Booth said they also talked about how to recognize employees who are doing a good job.

The Day of Disney Institute shared training examples that are successfully used by Disney Parks and Resorts. The event helped participants look into new ways to make changes to their own business strategy using Disney Principles as a guide.

