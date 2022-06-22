Advertisement

Michigan flight students to enter pilot shortage

Great Lakes Air Adventures prepares future pilots
Pilot shortage cause travel problems for Michiganders
By Erin Bowling
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - When asked about being a pilot, flight instructor Gavin Agen said “It’s a very stressful job.”

Agen instructs both commercial and private student pilots. He said the national pilot shortage could be dangerous.

“You’re coordinating with air traffic controllers, you’re making sure you’re staying within the perimeters, lots of rules,” Agen said.

Pilots at Delta and Southwest airlines are worried about the dangers as well. Both airlines have had pilots protesting this week, citing exhausting flight schedules. Sleepy pilots could lead to accidents behind the wheel.

Related: American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

Even though they use autopilot, Agen said there’s a lot to focus on.

“Another concern right, they’re on autopilot -- what if they forget something? What if they forget to depressurize the cabin?” he added.

Even with draining work schedules, Agen said his students are excited to help lessen the current pilots’ workload.

“On the flip side, for myself and a lot of my students who are getting into it, the shortage is a great thing because they see that there is plenty of job opportunities.” said Agen.

However, Agen also said that he thinks airlines and pilots will be able to find a solution in the near future.

“Because our industry, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), everyone, we’re all focused the most heavily on safety. There’s a big push for risk management, for decision making. A huge push for that to make sure that we are remaining safe, remaining vigilant, in keeping ourselves protected from any dangers that we could easily have mitigated.”

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop
Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested

Latest News

Williamston’s Red Cedar taking steps to keep guests safe from summer heat
Clinton County man carves tree into a bear
Clinton County man carves tree into a bear
Mid-Michigan employers get help from Disney
Mid-Michigan employers get help from Disney
Mid-Michigan employers get help from Disney
Mid-Michigan employers get help from Disney
Volunteers chip in to help clean up Lansing's south side
Volunteers chip in to help clean up Lansing's south side