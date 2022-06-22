Advertisement

Meridian Township Brings Back ‘Celebrate Meridian’ Festival and Fireworks

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Make the most of summer with the Celebrate Meridian Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm at the Meridian Township Municipal Complex/Central Park (5151 Marsh Road, Okemos) and at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos), north of Meridian Mall.

This event will once again be free and open to the public. Parking is also free. Activities and events include:

· 8:00 am – 2:00 pm | Farmers’ Market – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

· 10:00 am – 3:00 pm | Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center Open – Nokomis Cultural Center, 5153 Marsh Road, Okemos.

· 11:00 am – 10:20 pm | LIVE Entertainment – Marketplace on the Green Main Stage, 1995 Central Park Drive.

· 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm | Children’s Activities – Central Park, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos.

· 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Meridian Historical Village Tours – Meridian Historical Village, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos.

· 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm | Beer and Wine Tent – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

· 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm | Food Vendors – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos

· 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm | Business Expo – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos

· 10:20 pm | Fireworks Finale – Central Park South

Sponsors include: Title Sponsors; Horizon Bank, Eyde Development, Schupan and the Harkness Law Firm, PLLC; Mainstage Sponsors; Culver’s of Okemos and Okemos Music Academy; Fireworks Sponsors; Meijer, Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes PLC and Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation; Food Vendor Sponsors; Independent Bank; Children’s Area Sponsors; Brookdale Meridian, MSUFCU, Russell Builders and Greg Darrow & Sons; In-kind Sponsors; 2|42 Community Church; and Media Sponsors; HOMTV.

For more information about the ‘Celebrate Meridian’ Festival, visit:  www.meridian.mi.us/CelebrateMeridian.

