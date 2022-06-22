Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - One man has been charged for Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material after a tip sent police to a residence in Mason.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced their most recent investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man from Mason.

Todd Fredericks, age 53, was arrested by members of the First District Fugitive Team on June 15. MSP officials told News 10 in an email that the investigation began with a tip from a line designed to protect children.

“This arrest came at the conclusion of an investigation into a cyber tip reported to the Michigan State Police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” MSP said.

The investigation took police to the residence in Mason where Fredericks was living. A search warrant was used to seize evidence, including several electronic devices. After the evidence was examined, an arrest warrant was issued for Fredericks by the 55th District Court in Ingham County.

Fredericks has been charged with two counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Aggravated Possession and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. He was arraigned on June 16 and issued a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime Punishable by 10-20 years is a felony punishable by 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

“The Michigan State Police’s Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet,” MSP officials said. “There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online.”

The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

