Lugnuts Lose Wednesday Game to Beloit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After beating Beloit 10-0 in the series opener Tuesday, the Lansing Lugnuts lost 1-0 to the Sky Carp in game two Wednesday afternoon. A first inning home run was the game’s only score. The Lugnuts fall to 25-40 on the season and the teams have four more games in the series which resumes at 7:05pm Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.