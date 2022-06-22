Advertisement

Lugnuts Lose Wednesday Game to Beloit

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A's and has spent ten years with the...
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After beating Beloit 10-0 in the series opener Tuesday, the Lansing Lugnuts lost 1-0 to the Sky Carp in game two Wednesday afternoon. A first inning home run was the game’s only score. The Lugnuts fall to 25-40 on the season and the teams have four more games in the series which resumes at 7:05pm Thursday.

