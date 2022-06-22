Advertisement

Learning more about the faces behind the Faces of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Kristin Wright, a realtor with Exit Realty Advantage in Mason, shares more about why she loves working in the community as well as how to nominate someone for Faces of Ingham County.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

