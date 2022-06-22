Advertisement

Ingham County Health Department beginning vaccinations for children 4 and under

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning June 28, children between the ages of six months and four years can get vaccinated for COVID-19 by the Ingham County Health Department.

The health department is running the clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Ingham County Human Services building, located at 5303 South Cedar Street in Lansing. There will also be two clinics at the Breslin Center on July 1 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are required for getting vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment use the links below:

