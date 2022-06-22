Ingham County Health Department beginning vaccinations for children 4 and under
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning June 28, children between the ages of six months and four years can get vaccinated for COVID-19 by the Ingham County Health Department.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,681 new cases, 69 deaths over past 6 days
The health department is running the clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Ingham County Human Services building, located at 5303 South Cedar Street in Lansing. There will also be two clinics at the Breslin Center on July 1 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments are required for getting vaccinated.
To schedule an appointment use the links below:
Next:
- ‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery
- Jackson District Library restores statue of former president Abraham Lincoln
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.