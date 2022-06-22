Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announces dates for annual dog vaccination, licensing clinics

As of June 2022, residents of Ingham County will be required to purchase a dog license at the clinic if their dog’s license is not current.
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announces dates for annual dog vaccination, licensing...
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announces dates for annual dog vaccination, licensing clinics(City of Amarillo)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) has announced the dates for its annual dog vaccination and licensing clinics.

Every year, ICACS holds the vaccination clinics for dogs to offer owners a convenient and cost-effective way to keep their pets up to date on their vaccinations and licenses. Within the coming months, ICACS will be hosting several of those clinics.

The dates for 2022 are:

  • June 30
  • July 21
  • August 25
  • September 15
  • October 20

The clinics will be held at the Ingham County Fairgrounds at 700 E Ash Street in Mason from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Rabies vaccines will be available for $15 for in-county residents and $30 for out-of-county residents.

As of June 2022, residents of Ingham County will be required to purchase a dog license at the clinic if their dog’s license is not current. The fees for dog licenses are below.

1 year altered$16
1 year unaltered$46
1 year delinquent altered$31
1 year delinquent unaltered$91
3 year altered$36
3 year unaltered$135
3 year delinquent altered$70
3 year delinquent unaltered$240

Those looking for more information on programs at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter can call the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. ICACS is open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Next: Community decides name for Potter Park Zoo’s bongo

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop
Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested
A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lansing on Hazel Steet.
Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours

Latest News

Sparrow Clinton Hospital caregivers have welcomed longtime healthcare leader Kris Tennant as...
Sparrow Clinton Hospital names new interim president
Potato Day will have plenty of fun and educational events plus, free fresh-cut Michigan-made...
Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Get the facts and celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Deadly earthquake, possible suspension of gas tax, and Krispy Kreme Ice Cream?
Now Desk Morning - June 22, 2022