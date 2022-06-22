Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announces dates for annual dog vaccination, licensing clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) has announced the dates for its annual dog vaccination and licensing clinics.

Every year, ICACS holds the vaccination clinics for dogs to offer owners a convenient and cost-effective way to keep their pets up to date on their vaccinations and licenses. Within the coming months, ICACS will be hosting several of those clinics.

The dates for 2022 are:

June 30

July 21

August 25

September 15

October 20

The clinics will be held at the Ingham County Fairgrounds at 700 E Ash Street in Mason from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Rabies vaccines will be available for $15 for in-county residents and $30 for out-of-county residents.

As of June 2022, residents of Ingham County will be required to purchase a dog license at the clinic if their dog’s license is not current. The fees for dog licenses are below.

1 year altered $16 1 year unaltered $46 1 year delinquent altered $31 1 year delinquent unaltered $91 3 year altered $36 3 year unaltered $135 3 year delinquent altered $70 3 year delinquent unaltered $240

Those looking for more information on programs at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter can call the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. ICACS is open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

