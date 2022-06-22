How Michiganders can safely exercise in hot weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical experts are warning Michiganders who are exercising outside to take proper precautions in the heat.

Related: Michigan summer programs adjust schedules to keep kids safe from heat

Summer is the time of year where people want to be out in the son, but there are things you need to consider before strapping on your shoes.

While many people avoided going outside in the heat, Ellen He couldn’t help but exercise in it.

“I just really wanted to take a walk today,” He said. “I don’t even exercise regularly, but I just got the urge.”

She made sure to be prepared before braving the hot temperatures.

“I’m wearing good shoes so I shouldn’t get as tired and then I brought water,” He said.

Sparrow Health System’s medical information officer Dr. Mike Zaroukian spoke from experience.

“A good rule of thumb is about eight ounces every 20 minutes if you’re out there exercising in the heat,” Zaroukian said. “I’m a long-distance runner myself, so I’m out there a lot in the heat. That in and of itself can be conservative compared to what an individual needs.”

Zaroukian said people should figure out how much water they’re losing when exercising -- a calculation that’s as simple as getting on a set of scales.

“That can be done with a shorter run where you weigh yourself before or after,” Zaroukian said.

He added it’s better to exercise outdoors in dry weather because you’re able to evaporate sweat, which allows the body to cool down faster. Zaroukian said it’s important to pay attention to how their bodies are reacting to the heat -- if you start having muscle cramps, feeling clammy or confused, seek medical attention.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.