Head-on collision in Jackson County kills 1, seriously injures another
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman died Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision in Norvell Township.
According to authorities, a woman was driving eastbound on Wamplers Lake Road, near Wellwood Road, when her vehicle crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m.
The woman was identified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as Diane Sasinowski, a 64-year-old woman from Norvell Township.
The driver in the other vehicle, a resident from Washtenaw County, was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
