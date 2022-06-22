Advertisement

Head-on collision in Jackson County kills 1, seriously injures another

Jackson County Sheriff's Vehicle (File Photo)
Jackson County Sheriff's Vehicle (File Photo)(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman died Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision in Norvell Township.

According to authorities, a woman was driving eastbound on Wamplers Lake Road, near Wellwood Road, when her vehicle crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m.

The woman was identified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as Diane Sasinowski, a 64-year-old woman from Norvell Township.

The driver in the other vehicle, a resident from Washtenaw County, was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

