Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop
Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested
A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lansing on Hazel Steet.
Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Deadly earthquake, possible suspension of gas tax, and Krispy Kreme Ice Cream?
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was ‘abject failure’