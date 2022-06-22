Advertisement

Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds

A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trying to lose weight? Close your curtains and turn off all the lights when you go to bed.

Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity, along with diabetes and hypertension.

Researchers focused on about 500 older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and noticed more than 53% of them had some kind of light on in their room at night. Those same people were more likely to have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Younger people are not exempt here.

The same team did another study of healthy individuals in their 20s and found that even sleeping for just one night with a dim light raised their blood sugar and heart rate.

It also created a deficit of slow-wave and rapid eye movement sleep, the kind of sleep you need for cellular renewal.

So, next time you get in bed, make sure you turn off the lights.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop
Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested
A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lansing on Hazel Steet.
Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours

Latest News

Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing
FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson...
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
Deadly earthquake, possible suspension of gas tax, and Krispy Kreme Ice Cream?
Now Desk Morning - June 22, 2022
Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing