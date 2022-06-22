Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,681 new cases, 69 deaths over past 6 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the fifth consecutive week, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,681 new cases of COVID and 69 deaths over the past six days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,780 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 2,225 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,592,078 cases and 36,744 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 647 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a significant decrease from the 756 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday 11.69%, an increase from the 9.01% the week prior.

As of June 21, 2022, there are officially 14,201 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,637 27 196 179.7 Eaton County 23,992 43 390 146.9 Ingham County 57,815 154 747 143.6 Jackson County 36,352 159 539 156.5 Shiawassee County 15,048 36 214 114.5

