Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,681 new cases, 69 deaths over past 6 days

As of June 21, 2022, there are officially 14,201 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the fifth consecutive week, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,681 new cases of COVID and 69 deaths over the past six days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,780 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 2,225 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,592,078 cases and 36,744 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 647 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a significant decrease from the 756 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday 11.69%, an increase from the 9.01% the week prior.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,63727196179.7
Eaton County23,99243390146.9
Ingham County57,815154747143.6
Jackson County36,352159539156.5
Shiawassee County15,04836214114.5

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

