Congressman’s campaign office, Jackson Right to Life building vandalized

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A building in Jackson which houses both Jackson Right to Life and Congressman Tim Walberg’s campaign office was vandalized Tuesday night. Windows were broken, the glass on the front door was smashed and “Jane’s Revenge” was spray painted in pink on the sign for the Right to Life office.

Jane’s Revenge is believed to be a group that uses vandalism to halt anti-abortion legislation. They are being investigated by the Justice Department.

“I never shy away from my record as a strong conservative and defender of life,” said Congressman Tim Walberg. “This strong record puts me in the crosshairs from those on the radical left but I will never stand down or compromise my convictions and knowing the people at Jackson Right to Life, this will only strengthen their determination to protect the unborn.”

Jane's Revenge was spray painted on a Jackson Right to Life office Tuesday night.
Jane's Revenge was spray painted on a Jackson Right to Life office Tuesday night.(WILX)

