Congressman’s campaign office, Jackson Right to Life building vandalized

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A building in Jackson which houses both Jackson Right to Life and Congressman Tim Walberg’s campaign office was vandalized Tuesday night. Windows were broken, the glass on the front door was smashed and “Jane’s Revenge” was spray painted in pink on the sign for the Right to Life office.

Jane’s Revenge is believed to be a group that uses vandalism to halt anti-abortion legislation. They are being investigated by the Justice Department.

“I never shy away from my record as a strong conservative and defender of life,” said Congressman Tim Walberg. “This strong record puts me in the crosshairs from those on the radical left but I will never stand down or compromise my convictions and knowing the people at Jackson Right to Life, this will only strengthen their determination to protect the unborn.”

Jane's Revenge was spray painted on a Jackson Right to Life office Tuesday night. (WILX)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.