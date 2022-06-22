Clinton County man carves tree into a bear

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man in Clinton County found a unique solution to an unbearable problem.

Dave Klein’s pigs kept messing with the roots of his red oak tree. The pig pen is above some of those roots and pigs love to dig, so Klein decided to take down the tree.

Instead of letting the wood go to waste or turn it into firewood, he hired a tree caver to turn the red oak into a seven foot bear.

“Everyday I go through, at night I’ll be going to bed, I just chuckle at it,” Klein said. “I know my wife is like, ‘What the heck is this all about?’ But you know, I like him. If you squint your eyes a little bit, you can barely see him.”

He found the carver in the Thumb and said he did a great job. It was Klein’s 60th birthday present to himself.

