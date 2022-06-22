Advertisement

Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing

Potato Day will have plenty of fun and educational events plus, free fresh-cut Michigan-made potato chips!
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan residents are being invited to the lawn of the state capital to help celebrate spuds!

The Michigan Potato Industry Commission and Potato Growers of Michigan are hosting Potato Day at the capitol building in downtown Lansing.

The event is a great opportunity to showcase Michigan potatoes.

If you want to check out the spud fun, you can head to the capital lawn starting at noon. The event is completely free and runs until 2 p.m.

How Michiganders can safely exercise in hot weather