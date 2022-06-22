Celebrate Michigan spuds in style with Potato Day in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan residents are being invited to the lawn of the state capital to help celebrate spuds!

The Michigan Potato Industry Commission and Potato Growers of Michigan are hosting Potato Day at the capitol building in downtown Lansing.

The event is a great opportunity to showcase Michigan potatoes.

Potato Day will have plenty of fun and educational events plus, free fresh-cut Michigan-made potato chips!

If you want to check out the spud fun, you can head to the capital lawn starting at noon. The event is completely free and runs until 2 p.m.

Related: Michigan weather tough on crops during strawberry season

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.