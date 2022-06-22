Advertisement

Cardinals Hope to Have Goldschmidt Back Soon

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Cardinals hope to have star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt back in the lineup soon after he missed a start because of back tightness. He didn’t start last night at Milwaukee. Goldschmidt won the most recent National League player of the week award. He leads the NL in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

