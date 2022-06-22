Cardinals Hope to Have Goldschmidt Back Soon

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Cardinals hope to have star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt back in the lineup soon after he missed a start because of back tightness. He didn’t start last night at Milwaukee. Goldschmidt won the most recent National League player of the week award. He leads the NL in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

