Your Health: The impact vaping can have on your cardiovascular system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to The Centers for Disease Control, more than two million American teens used vape products last year -- 25% reported vaping every day.

For years, experts have warned about the dangers of smoking. Scientists know much less about vaping. Researchers at The Ohio State University College of Medicine are testing the impacts of the vaping by using teenage mice.

“We study mice that are three weeks old, so equivalent to 12 to 15 years old,” said Dr. Loren Wold.

The researchers exposed the mice to an e-cigarette mixture that includes nicotine in a lab enclosure that automatically releases a puff of vape once a minute.

“We do this for several hours per day, five days per week, and we expose the whole animal,” Wold said.

The mice were exposed for two to three months -- the equivalent of about 15 years in humans.

“When we exposed adolescent males, we had significant cardiovascular effects,” Wold said.

Researchers said the heart function was not impacted at all in the female mice. One theory is the female mice had much higher levels of an enzyme called CYP 2A5, which could break down the nicotine faster.

A similar enzyme is also present in women. Next, scientists want to learn if that offers women protection from vape-related heart problems.

The researchers said even if women’s hearts are offered some additional protection from vape products, it doesn’t mean vaping is safe for girls. Scientists still don’t know the impact on developing brains and other body systems.

