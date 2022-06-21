Advertisement

Williamston hosting Red Cedar Jubilee food and beverage tent

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Red Cedar Jubilee is going to host a food and beverage tent at Howard Dahlstrom Park.

On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. The Red Cedar Jubilee will have a food and beverage tent up and running at Howard Dahlstrom Park on Mechanic Street.

There will be traditional favorites like the famous steak sandwich and Burgdorf’s wine. There’s also a kid’s parade at McCormick park from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. There will be lots of stuff happening through to the weekend.

The Red Cedar Jubilee is an all week event that started on Monday and goes until Sunday, June 26.

To learn more, head to The Red Cedar Jubilee website.

Red Cedar Jubilee
