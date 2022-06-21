Advertisement

Watson Reportedly Settles Some Lawsuits

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - An attorney says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who had accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all 24 women. He says in a statement that settled lawsuits will be dismissed once the paperwork is done. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans. The quarterback has denied any wrongdoing.

