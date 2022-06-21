Now Desk Morning - First day of summer brings the heat, a Michigan favorite moving some offices out of state, and yoga on skateboards?
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the first day of summer bringing the heat and what we can expect for the rest of the week.
Seth Wells will check in with the Now Desk to look at the morning’s top stories. Plus we’ll have what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Hottest day of the week
- Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours
- Kellogg to split into 3 companies, move HQ from Battle Creek to Chicago
- Community decides name for Potter Park Zoo’s bongo
- Meridian Township police seek man in connection with felony warrant
