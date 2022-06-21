Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - The hottest - and longest - day of the year, how Jackson is helping residents, and new sleep guidelines for babies

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to give an update on the summer solstice forecast. Plus how the City of Jackson is helping residents beat the heat, new sleeping guidelines for babies and infants, and more.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21st, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1988
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Fire at Lansing apartment complex prompts evacuation
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lansing Police searching for missing man
Lansing police use taser on reportedly armed teen

Latest News

‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
Image showing music
Sousapalooza comes to Lansing Tuesday for Make Music Day
Absentee ballots now available for East Lansing voters
With Tuesday’s temperatures reaching near 100 degrees, the City of Jackson is cancelling...
City of Jackson cancels programs, opens cooling center during heat wave