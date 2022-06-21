WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - The hottest - and longest - day of the year, how Jackson is helping residents, and new sleep guidelines for babies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to give an update on the summer solstice forecast. Plus how the City of Jackson is helping residents beat the heat, new sleeping guidelines for babies and infants, and more.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21st, 2022

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1988

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868

Jackson Record High: 97º 1988

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992

