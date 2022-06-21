WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - The hottest - and longest - day of the year, how Jackson is helping residents, and new sleep guidelines for babies
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to give an update on the summer solstice forecast. Plus how the City of Jackson is helping residents beat the heat, new sleeping guidelines for babies and infants, and more.
Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon!
More:
- Heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon
- City of Jackson cancels programs, opens cooling center during heat wave
- Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
- Texas leader says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 21st, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1988
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1988
- Jackson Record Low: 36º 1992
