Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.(Nails, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Fans of American cheese can now make a fashion statement on their fingertips.

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.

The set features two shades of polish – a bright red called Finger Food and a yellow called La Dolce Velveeta.

The company said the cheese scent appears once the polish is fully dry.

The set of two bottles costs $15. You can order them here on Nails, Inc.’s website.

