UAW, Ford, GM making masks optional at facilities

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday the COVID-19 Join Task Force, made up of the UAW, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, met and determined masking will be optional at their respective facilities.

However, the Task Force strongly recommends masking if a facility is located in a high-risk county as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“While masks will be optional, they will still be available for those who choose to wear one based on personal preference,” the UAW said in a statement Tuesday.

The CDC recommends that anyone who is immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease wear a mask or respirator that provides “greater protection.”

The Task Force says it will continue to carefully monitor data to make any adjustments needed to protect the health and safety of all employees.

In March, the companies reinstated a temporary mask mandate for only those in regions at high risk for infection.

