Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop.
According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
Police said they discovered a handgun during the traffic stop.
Troopers arrested a 30-year-old from Lansing on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.
