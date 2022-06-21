Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.

Police said they discovered a handgun during the traffic stop.

Troopers arrested a 30-year-old from Lansing on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.