Sousapalooza comes to Lansing Tuesday for Make Music Day
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Marshall Music Company is celebrating Make Music Day with Sousapalooza.
Sousapalooza is a worldwide event that invites brass, wind, and percussion players of all ages to come together and sightread the music of the march king, John Philip Sousa.
This year, over 100 cities across the country will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.
It all kicks off at 4 p.m. at Marshall Music in Lansing on Saginaw Street.
