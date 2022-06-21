Red Wings’ defenseman Moritz Seider wins NHL’s Rookie of the Year Calder Memorial Trophy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following his first season with the Detroit Red Wings, defenseman Moritz Seider was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy.

The Calder Trophy -- named after former NHL president Frank Calde -- is awarded to the player judged to be the most proficient in his first season. Seider is the sixth Red Wings player to be awarded the trophy, following Carl Voss in 1933, Jim McFadden in 1948, Terry Sawhuk in 1951, Glenn Hall in 1956 and Roger Crozier in 1965.

Seider was named NHL’s Rookie of the Month in November 2021 during his first month on the Red Wings.

“Mo immediately became an impact player and set numerous Red Wings rookie records this year,” said Detroit Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch. “I’m proud to join our team, fans and the NHL in saluting his accomplishments. We’re thrilled for Mo and his family, and look forward to his bright future as we all work towards our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Hockeytown.”

“Moritz had a tremendous season for the Detroit Red Wings and is very deserving of the Calder Memorial Trophy,” said General Manager Steve Yzerman. “He played his way into the role of a top-pair defenseman in the National Hockey League as a 20-year-old, which is extremely difficult to do. He had a profound effect on our team during his rookie campaign and we look forward to his continued development.”

MORITZ SEIDER IS THE NHL’S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/9d9oeYTeBv — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 21, 2022

