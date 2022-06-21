In My View: Signing should come on the same day a recruit commits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All these so called four star verbal commitments for Michigan State’s football class of 2023.

Sounds good. Except none are official until they sign in December and already we are hearing one of the top four stars from Texas, Jalen Braxton, may well decommit and sign with Arkansas after visiting last week end.

I have said for years, signing days are out of style in today’s college sports world. Signing should come on the same day a recruit commits so others can’t up the ante which may well be the case for Braxton. We’ll see how many of these four stars at MSU and other schools for 2023 remain once we get to officially signing day in December.

