Missing 52-year old found by Lansing Police

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year old man was found after going missing on Sunday, June 12.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) announced Tuesday that they had found 52-year-old James Perry and said he is safe.

Background: Lansing Police searching for missing man

LPD said on Monday they were looking for Perry after he was last seen on June 12 on Alpha St. Perry was known to frequently go to areas in East Lansing, the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA), and downtown parks.

