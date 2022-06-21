Michigan summer programs adjust schedules to keep kids safe from heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the first day of summer and summer camps in Lansing are filled with kids ready to learn and play. This stretch of hot weather is causing some summer programs to limit or change their schedule to keep kids safe from the heat.

Related: City of Jackson cancels programs, opens cooling center during heat wave

“It always is a concern. I mean there’s always some days when you get a little hotter than you expected,” said Emily Stevens, the manager of Leisure Services at the Foster Community Center in Lansing.

She said, first and foremost, she makes sure the staff is aware of how hot it actually is.

“They are First-Aid certified and so in the First-Aid certification there are things with heat stroke and just making sure that they understand the signs of looking fatigue,” said Stevens.

Next, Emily said they ask that kids bring in their own sunscreen and apply it as much as possible. She said counselors make sure kids remember to use sunscreen throughout the day to avoid sunburn.

Last, but certainly not least, Emily said it’s all about the water!

“Of course we’re always telling the kids, encouraging them, to drink water and stay hydrated just to be healthy so it’s just part of our daily routine. And then when it’s hot like this we might not spend as much time outside,” said Stevens.

Fortunately, working air conditioning is circulating through both the Schmidt Community Center and the Foster Community Center. The pool at Hunter Park in Lansing is open: it’s free from 1-4 p.m. each afternoon and reopens from 5-7 p.m. every evening.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.