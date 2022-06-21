Advertisement

Lansing police seek woman missing since May 8

Satoko Asada
Satoko Asada(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 53-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.

According to authorities, Satoka Asada was last seen on May 8 leaving a residence located near the intersection of Harris Street and 7th Avenue. Police said she left on foot carrying a beige duffle bag and was wearing a zip-up jacket and beige beret.

Asada is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Satoka Asada or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

