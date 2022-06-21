Koepka Apparently Headed to LIV Tour

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - The Associated Press has learned Brooks Koepka is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Koepka gives LIV another big name because of his four majors. He’s also the first player who originally denounced the idea of guaranteed money and limited fields.

