Koepka Apparently Headed to LIV Tour

Team USA's Brooks Koepka hits on the fifth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the...
Team USA's Brooks Koepka hits on the fifth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - The Associated Press has learned Brooks Koepka is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Koepka gives LIV another big name because of his four majors. He’s also the first player who originally denounced the idea of guaranteed money and limited fields.

