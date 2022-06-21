Jackson Parks and Recreation Department prepares for extreme temperatures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Near 100 degree temperatures are causing outdoor activities to be called off as cooling centers open up.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department cancelled outdoor programs on Tuesday, June 21 to keep the community safe as temperatures soar to the high 90′s. Those events included Walk, Roll & Stroll Jackson program, Adult Tennis Lessons, and Adult Soccer Program. The City of Jackson stated that these events are planned to return on Wednesday, June 22.

Jackson Parks and Recreation said that The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center opened up as a cooling center on Monday and will continue to stay open until Friday, June 24. Due to construction, The Boos Recreation Center will not be open as a cooling center as of Tuesday.

The Nixon Water Park is closed for now, but staff members are working to re-open the park for residents to stay cool.

They also said the community pool will remain closed for the time being.

“The City has faced challenges getting the water park back in working order after being closed for nearly 3 years,” said The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department. “But staff expect to make an announcement about the pool opening in the coming days.”

