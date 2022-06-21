Advertisement

Gift of Life Michigan rally takes to capitol to raise awareness for need of donors

There will be transplant recipients and donor families sharing their stories.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday at the state capitol Gift of Life Michigan will be hosting the Check Your Heart Rally at 11 a.m.

The rally is meant to raise awareness about the Michigan organ donor registry and the critical need for more registered organ donors in our state.

At the rally, there will be transplant recipients and donor families sharing their stories. The rally runs until 1 p.m.

