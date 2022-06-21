Advertisement

Former Purdue Standout Swanigan Dead at 25

Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their...
Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their thoughts and prayers are with Swanigan’s family and friends.(Purdue Men’s Basketball)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Caleb Swanigan was found dead in Fort Wayne, Indiana Monday night at the age of 25 for what authorities are calling “natural causes.” Swanigan committed to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in April of 2015 but four weeks later he opted to sign with Purdue. He played two years in the Big Ten and was conference player of the year his sophomore season. He was the 26th pick in the NBA draft and played three seasons in the league but had not played any since 2019.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Fire at Lansing apartment complex prompts evacuation
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lansing Police searching for missing man
Lansing police use taser on reportedly armed teen

Latest News

FOX5 sat down with Vegas Golden Knights Coach Peter DeBoer as he settles into his new role.
Dallas Stars Hire New Head Coach
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, is congratulated by Mookie Betts, left, and Edwin...
Dodgers Acquire Tigers’ Thompson
Team USA's Brooks Koepka hits on the fifth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the...
Koepka Apparently Headed to LIV Tour
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Watson Reportedly Settles Some Lawsuits