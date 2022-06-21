Former Purdue Standout Swanigan Dead at 25

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Caleb Swanigan was found dead in Fort Wayne, Indiana Monday night at the age of 25 for what authorities are calling “natural causes.” Swanigan committed to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in April of 2015 but four weeks later he opted to sign with Purdue. He played two years in the Big Ten and was conference player of the year his sophomore season. He was the 26th pick in the NBA draft and played three seasons in the league but had not played any since 2019.

