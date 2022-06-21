Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lansing Tuesday morning.

Several trucks were at a warehouse on Hazel Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street. Crews were working to evacuate the building when News 10 cameras arrived.

We are working to confirm if there’s anything inside the warehouse that could cause issues with the fire. News 10 crews on the scene were told there were no injuries.

This is the second warehouse fire in less than 24 hours in Lansing.

On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out Monday afternoon at a major manufacturing warehouse on South Canal Road in Delta Township.

There was also a fire on Monday at an apartment complex in Lansing.

