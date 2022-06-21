Advertisement

Dodgers Acquire Tigers’ Thompson

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, is congratulated by Mookie Betts, left, and Edwin Rios after they scored on a double by Trea Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash. Thompson is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. Trayce Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them.

