Dodgers Acquire Tigers’ Thompson

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash. Thompson is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. Trayce Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.