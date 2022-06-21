Dallas Stars Hire New Head Coach

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Stars have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach. The move comes a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. DeBoer previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs.

