Dallas Stars Hire New Head Coach

FOX5 sat down with Vegas Golden Knights Coach Peter DeBoer as he settles into his new role.
FOX5 sat down with Vegas Golden Knights Coach Peter DeBoer as he settles into his new role.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Stars have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach. The move comes a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. DeBoer previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs.

