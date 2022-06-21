Crews continue to clean, investigate Flint River following chemical spill

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators gave an update Tuesday on the chemical spill in the Flint River.

According to authorities, officials were notified of an oil-like substance in the Flint River on June 15. It’s unknown how much of the substance was released, but it extended with the water flow of the river. Parts of the Flint River were closed due to the spill.

EGLE: Testing confirms Lockhart Chemical as source of Flint River spill

Investigators said they’re still working to identify the makeup of the substance that has been coating the river since June 15. Clean-up crews have extracted more than 30,000 gallons of the material.

“We know the location, we haven’t pinpointed it, but this is a site that has had decades and decades and decades of history on that exact piece of land,” said Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has reassured people in the city that there is no danger to the drinking water.

Related: Oil spill closes shipping between Lake Superior, Lake Huron

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.